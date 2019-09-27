Russia Ready to Host UN HQ If Receives Such Proposal - Upper House Speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russia is ready to host the UN Headquarters should such an offer be received, Federation Council speaker Valentina Matviyenko told Sputnik.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in connection with visa denial to some members of the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly, said earlier in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper it was probably time to raise the question of the UN Headquarters' location.

"Regarding the possibility of moving the UN Headquarters to Russia, I think, if such a decision was made, our country would be able to ensure this 'great relocation' of the United Nations and certainly guarantee the rights of all foreign participants," Matviyenko said.