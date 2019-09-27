UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Host UN HQ If Receives Such Proposal - Upper House Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 05:01 PM

Russia Ready to Host UN HQ If Receives Such Proposal - Upper House Speaker

Russia is ready to host the UN Headquarters should such an offer be received, Federation Council speaker Valentina Matviyenko told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russia is ready to host the UN Headquarters should such an offer be received, Federation Council speaker Valentina Matviyenko told Sputnik.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in connection with visa denial to some members of the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly, said earlier in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper it was probably time to raise the question of the UN Headquarters' location.

"Regarding the possibility of moving the UN Headquarters to Russia, I think, if such a decision was made, our country would be able to ensure this 'great relocation' of the United Nations and certainly guarantee the rights of all foreign participants," Matviyenko said.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia Visa All

Recent Stories

PIA Revives its Cargo in Leaps and Bounds

3 minutes ago

Qandeel Baloch: journey from village girl to socia ..

3 seconds ago

Rwanda welcomes first group of African refugees fr ..

5 seconds ago

U.S. jobless claims raise last week

8 seconds ago

6 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visits s ..

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.