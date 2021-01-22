Russia Ready to Immediately Start Talks on New START With US - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Russia welcomes Washington's wish to extend the nuclear arms reduction treaty New START and is ready to start the talks as soon as possible, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"We can only welcome such an attitude.

Russia has consistently supported this kind of decision," Zakharova said in a press release.

The spokeswoman added that the Russian Foreign Ministry was prepared to start talks "without any delay" to extend the treaty for five years.

"It has to be done on a very tough deadline as it [the treaty] is set to expire on February 5, 2021," Zakharova said.