UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Immediately Start Talks On New START With US - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Russia Ready to Immediately Start Talks on New START With US - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Russia welcomes Washington's wish to extend the nuclear arms reduction treaty New START and is ready to start the talks as soon as possible, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"We can only welcome such an attitude.

Russia has consistently supported this kind of decision," Zakharova said in a press release.

The spokeswoman added that the Russian Foreign Ministry was prepared to start talks "without any delay" to extend the treaty for five years.

"It has to be done on a very tough deadline as it [the treaty] is set to expire on February 5, 2021," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Nuclear February

Recent Stories

Psychologist kills daughter, commits suicide

18 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

33 minutes ago

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s Nikah ceremony will be held o ..

33 minutes ago

93,004 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been administ ..

36 minutes ago

#TECNOPhotoWalk captures the magnificence of Islam ..

37 minutes ago

Public Prosecution detains four Arab residents for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.