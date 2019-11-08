Russia Ready to Improve Relations With US Based on Respect to Its Interests - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Russia is ready for joint work with the United States for the improvement of bilateral relations, based on respect to Moscow's interests and efforts for reaching consensus on issues that are important to Moscow, Russian Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said.

"We constantly stress that we bear zero anti-Americanism in mind. We stand ready for a constructive cooperation to the extent Washington is willing to develop it. It goes without saying that it is important for us that the reestablishment of relations is treated with greater respect for our lawful interests and involves efforts to find a common ground on issues also important to Russia, not just attempts to entangle us into resolving exclusively US policy tasks," Antonov said at the US-Russia business Council Annual Meeting in New York on Thursday.

The diplomat argued that bilateral dialogue has recently activated. Notably, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo in late September. The two top diplomats had had a candid and frank conversation, Antonov continued. The ambassador also expressed hope that this meeting would help boost efforts to normalize US-Russian relations.

In his speech, Antonov noted that Russia also paid a lot of attention to economic cooperation with the United States, particularly the untapped capacity of such cooperation. The diplomat recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had suggested setting up a bilateral Business Advisory Council (BAC) for boosting trade and investment ties.

The ambassador expressed hope the BAC would help promote permanent dialogue between the two countries' companies. Antonov added that the first session of the council would hopefully be held in the near future.

The transcript of Antonov's speech was published on the embassy's Facebook page.

Relations between the United States and Russia have been at what officials from both nations called the lowest point since the Cold War. Washington introduced multiple rounds of sanctions against Moscow, calling Russia one of the United States' adversaries, which Moscow has criticized. Moreover, the United States has accused Russia of meddling in other states' domestic affairs, which Moscow has denied.

Bilateral tensions further heightened as the United States decided to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, prompting a collapse of the deal, earlier this year.