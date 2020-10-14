UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Include 2 Out Of 5 New Weapons In New START Treaty - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

Russia Ready to Include 2 Out of 5 New Weapons in New START Treaty - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russia is ready to include two weapons out of five in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Of the five new types of weapons, we are ready to include 2 types in the context of the current treaty, they [the US] know this," Lavrov said in an interview with a group of Russian broadcasters, including Sputnik.

When asked about what types of weapons Russia was ready to include in the deal, Lavrov replied that he would not go into detail. At the same time, the minister said that the treaty covers intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine missiles and strategic bombers.

The top Russian diplomat added that if Washington wants to include tactical nuclear weapons in the treaty, then the US needs to bring their missiles from other NATO countries back to their home soil. Lavrov also added that Russia sees no prospects for signing the New START treaty at the moment.

"No, I personally do not see such a prospect. My colleagues who work in an interdepartmental format, who meet with the American delegation, also do not see such a prospect, although we will never say that we slam the door and we end all contacts," Lavrov said.

