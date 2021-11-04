Russia Ready to Include Belarusian Cosmonaut in ISS Crew - Putin

In the near future, Russia is ready to include a Belarusian cosmonaut in the crew of the International Space Station (ISS), Russian President Vladimir Putin said

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) In the near future, Russia is ready to include a Belarusian cosmonaut in the crew of the International Space Station (ISS), Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I would also like to remind you of the proposal made by the Belarusian side on the possible inclusion of a Belarusian cosmonaut in the ISS crew.

Yesterday we only discussed this with the leadership of Roscosmos at a meeting in Sochi. We are ready to support this proposal and implement it in the near future," the Russian leader said at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, adding that it is only necessary to "agree on the details."