UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Invest In Indonesia's New Capital - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Russia Ready to Invest in Indonesia's New Capital - Ambassador

Russia is ready to invest in railroads and nuclear power plants in Kalimantan, where a new capital city of Indonesia, Nusantara, is being built, Russian Ambassador in Jakarta Lyudmila Vorobieva said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Russia is ready to invest in railroads and nuclear power plants in Kalimantan, where a new capital city of Indonesia, Nusantara, is being built, Russian Ambassador in Jakarta Lyudmila Vorobieva said Thursday.

"Plans to invest in infrastructure were announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Moscow on June 30, 2022. Now Russia is just waiting for a confirmation that the auxiliary infrastructure facilities that were discussed by the two countries are ready," the ambassador said during her visit to Kalimantan.

Moving the capital from Jakarta to Nusantara requires large investments, and Russia is ready to cooperate with Indonesia on this project, according to Vorobieva. However, the details of such cooperation are still being discussed by the Russian and Indonesian governments, she said.

Russia possesses enough human resources to support Indonesian railroad and NPP construction, the diplomat noted.

It also has experience in building infrastructure on Kalimantan, as proven by efforts in the capital of the Central Kalimantan region, Palangka Raya, Vorobieva said.

The construction of a nuclear power plant is possible in West Kalimantan since the risk of seismologic activity there is low, she added.

In 2019, Widodo announced the plan to relocate the capital from Jakarta to the more central region of Kalimantan on the island of Borneo, where a new province-level city is projected to be built. The move is to alleviate the pressure on the over-populated Jakarta. On January 17, 2022, Development Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa revealed that the name of the new capital is Nusantara.

In January, the annual budget for the new city's infrastructure development was estimated at 10.4 trillions rupees ($694 million). In February, Russian Foreign Minister Deputy Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik that Russian companies could assist in building the infrastructure of the new capital.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Budget Nuclear Visit Jakarta Vladimir Putin Indonesia Joko Widodo January February June 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Serbian President Vows to Further Boost Energy, In ..

Serbian President Vows to Further Boost Energy, Infrastructure Cooperation With ..

3 minutes ago
 Get Your Game On: Smartphones with the Best Perfor ..

Get Your Game On: Smartphones with the Best Performance in Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Polio vaccination campaign continues

Polio vaccination campaign continues

3 minutes ago
 NWIHS holds 1st convocation ceremony, awards degre ..

NWIHS holds 1st convocation ceremony, awards degrees to 162 graduates

3 minutes ago
 Eight arrested after Champions League violence in ..

Eight arrested after Champions League violence in Naples

3 minutes ago
 LHC extends stay against police operation for arre ..

LHC extends stay against police operation for arrest of Imran till March 17

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.