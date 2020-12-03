UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Join Efforts With US Against COVID-19, Share Vaccine - Ambassador

Thu 03rd December 2020 | 05:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russia is open for cooperation with the United States in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and will be ready to share a vaccine against the disease, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said at an event hosted by a Washington think tank.

"It seems to me that we shouldn't try to launch competition on this issue. We should unite our efforts. If we have a vaccine that could protect Americans, we are ready to share with you," Antonov said at the Brookings Institution online event on Wednesday.

Russia emerged as a leader in vaccine development with two of its products, Sputnik V, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, and EpiVacCorona, developed by Siberia's research center Vector, are completing Phase 3 clinical trials.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to start mass vaccination by the end of the next week.

Antonov reaffirmed Russia's aspirations to have better relations with the US.

"We are still in a good mood. We are still in favor to develop our relations," he said. "I would like to use all positive elements that we had before and we have now."

Ambassador named six areas where he believes closer ties are possible - strategic stability, non-proliferation, fight against terrorism and COVID-19, space and cybersecurity. Antonov added that he is "dreaming" to see Russia's Defense and Foreign ministers come to Washington to unblock 2+2 channel of communications with their American colleagues.

