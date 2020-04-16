Russia is ready to join the World Health Organization's clinical trials for the four most promising coronavirus treatments, the country's Heath Minister Mikhail Murashko said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Russia is ready to join the World Health Organization's clinical trials for the four most promising coronavirus treatments, the country's Heath Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

"We are ready to take part in the international multi-center randomized clinical SOLIDARITY trial of WHO," Murashko said as quoted by the ministry's press service.