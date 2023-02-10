UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Let Canada Hear Its Position But Ottawa Stays Willfully Ignorant - Envoy

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Russia Ready to Let Canada Hear Its Position But Ottawa Stays Willfully Ignorant - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) If Canada wishes to hear Russia's position first hand, Moscow stands ready to do so but the Trudeau government at present remains willfully ignorant, Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

"I have said more than once to our Canadian interlocutors that the Russian leadership is open to dialogue. If Ottawa is interested in hearing Moscow's position first hand and not by being told by its older brother, we are ready," Stepanov said. "For now, Trudeau's team remains ignorant at will."

When asked about Canada's position on holding peace talks on Ukraine, Stepanov said, "Official Ottawa is in favor of our strategic defeat."

Stepanov said that a change in Canada's position under the current political class, which has decided to support neo-Nazism in Europe - the vote of Canada in the UN General Assembly on this issue is a litmus test - is possible only with a direct command from the United States.

"(That is) if Washington considers that it is easier for the United States' security to return to finding a new balance of interests with Russia.

Canada does not currently have a sovereign foreign policy. It's sad, but true. We, Russia, would like it to be different," he said.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, responding to requests by the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The countries of the collective West, including Canada, have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and provided military support for Ukraine.

Stepanov made the remarks on the occasion of Diplomats' Day, which is traditionally celebrated in Russia on February 10 and honors Russian diplomatic staff of the past and present. The holiday was created in 2002 by a presidential decree and references February 10, 1549, when the Posolsky Prikaz - Russia's first foreign affairs agency - was first mentioned in official chronicles.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington Canada Vote Ottawa Luhansk Donetsk United States Justin Trudeau February From Government Sad

Recent Stories

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 unites top decision-mak ..

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 unites top decision-makers through Breakbulk Global S ..

36 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives team from Khalifa Centr ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives team from Khalifa Centre for Genetic Engineering and ..

36 minutes ago
 International Defence Conference 2023 to attract p ..

International Defence Conference 2023 to attract prominent global leaders from d ..

51 minutes ago
 Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

1 hour ago
 Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive ..

Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive marriage

1 hour ago
 UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources ..

UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources development

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.