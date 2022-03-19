Russia Ready to Let Militants Leave Mariupol to Save Civilians - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) Moscow has informed Kiev that it is ready to let militants leave Mariupol via humanitarian corridors to save the city and its civilians, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Friday.

The defense official added that Russia is ready to give guarantees to militants that they will not be harmed if they lay down arms.