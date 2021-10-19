UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Maintain Dynamic Multifaceted Military Cooperation With Iran - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Russia is ready to maintain dynamic and multifaceted military cooperation with Iran, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri at their meeting in Moscow.

"Our relations are developing very dynamically and are multifaceted, which is confirmed by our large-scale joint fight against international terrorism.

We are ready to continue to make every effort to maintain this momentum," Shoigu said.

Russia and Iran are actively countering international terrorism in Syria, the minister noted.

"We can continue this effort in different regions, taking into account that the situation is not getting easier. I am talking about Afghanistan and the threats emanating from this region: drug trafficking and the emergence of ISIS (Islamic State terrorist organization, banned in Russia) on the territory of neighboring countries," Shoigu continued.

