Russia Ready To Make Effort Toward De-Escalation In Nagorno-Karabakh - Mishustin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 03:38 PM

Russia Ready to Make Effort Toward De-Escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh - Mishustin

Russia is ready to contribute to de-escalation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday, stressing the need for urgent cessation of hostilities

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Russia is ready to contribute to de-escalation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday, stressing the need for urgent cessation of hostilities.

"Of course, it is important to ensure immediate cessation of all hostilities and launch diplomatic settlement. Russia is ready to provide assistance, along with other co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Minsk Group," Mishustin told the Eurasian Economic Union's Intergovernmental Council.

The Russian prime minister extended condolences to the friends and relatives of all the people killed and injured in the clashes.

