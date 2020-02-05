UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Manufacture Kalashnikov Rifles In India - Military

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 12:04 PM

Russia Ready to Manufacture Kalashnikov Rifles in India - Military

Russia is ready to begin manufacturing 200-series Kalashnikov assault rifle in a joint venture on Indian soil, Vladimir Drozhzhov, a deputy director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said on Wednesday

LUCKNOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Russia is ready to begin manufacturing 200-series Kalashnikov assault rifle in a joint venture on Indian soil, Vladimir Drozhzhov, a deputy director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said on Wednesday.

"The joint venture is currently preparing a technical and commercial proposal for the Indian Ministry of Defense. Russia is ready this year to begin production of these rifles," Drozhzhov told reporters at the Defexpo India 2020 exhibition in Lucknow.

Drozhzhov added that the project was being developed under the "Make in India" initiative.

The two countries have deepened defense ties in recent years with a range of agreements exceeding $15 billion in worth, according to the defense official.

