Russia Ready to Market Drugs Used for Treating COVID-19 Patients Internationally

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) Russia is ready to supply international market with drugs used for treating COVID-19 patients, tests and vaccines against the coronavirus, given the risk of the second wave of the pandemic, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Sunday.

"Given the risk of the second wave of the pandemic, Russia is ready to sell anti-viral drugs, including those used to treat hypercytokinemia, test kits and vaccines, at the international market," Murashko said at an online health care event.

The minister recalled that since day one of the pandemic, Russia has been supporting countries in Europe, the Americas and Asia in their fight against COVID-19.