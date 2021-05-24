Russia Ready to Mediate Cyprus Settlement If Requested - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Moscow is ready to serve as a go-between in the settlement of the Cyprus conflict under the auspices of the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

In April, an informal five-way meeting in Geneva was hosted by the UN to resume the talks on the Cyprus issue. Alongside Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders, the three guarantor states Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom joined the meeting. However, the participants failed to reach an agreement on the matter.

"We have repeatedly stated our position in recent years, as efforts on the Cyprus settlement have intensified, that it would be ideal to transfer the security guarantees to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

We will follow that [premise] further on. We are ready to mediate [the process] within the framework of the principles that the Security Council has endorsed, if the parties wish so," Lavrov said at joint press conference after the meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey sent its forces there purportedly to protect the island's Turkish population. In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus declared its independence, without being recognized by anyone except the Turkish government. Since then, the reunification process has been ongoing, but not without occasional lapses, the last one being the failed 2017 Crans-Montana negotiations, after which the negotiations ceased altogether.