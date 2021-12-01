UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Mediate In 'Normandy Format' - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 01:51 PM

Russia Ready to Mediate in 'Normandy Format' - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russia is ready to make mediation efforts in the "Normandy Former" for conflict resolution in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Russia is ready to continue making mediation efforts within the framework of the contact group and the Normandy format," Lavrov told lawmakers.

