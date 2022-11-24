Russia Ready to Mediate Organization of Syria-Turkey Talks at Different Levels - Diplomat

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Russia is ready to mediate theorganization of negotiations between Syria and Turkey at different levels, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The issue of Turkish-Syrian rapprochement and normalization of relations has been singled out by our President Vladimir Putin as a priority ” the settlement of the Syrian conflict itself largely depends on this. The issue is very important, and, of course, we are ready to provide all possible support, mediation assistance for the organization of such negotiations at various levels," Lavrentyev said.

Contacts between the sides at different levels must be continued, as there are a lot of issues that Turkey and Syria can resolve through direct communication with each other, including, of course, at the level of foreign ministers, the diplomat added.