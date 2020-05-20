Russia Ready to Mediate Palestinian-Israeli Conflict - Senior Lawmaker

Russia is ready to mediate the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Wednesday, a day after Palestinian National Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas announced that Palestine would terminate all agreements with Israel and the United States due to the Israeli government's intentions to annex Palestinian lands

Kosachev expressed regret over the fact that Washington's "clumsy" steps were undermining the international effort toward the Palestinian-Israeli conflict settlement.

"Russia sees both sides of the conflict as partners, we respect and understand their interests.

Our partners in the United Nations Security Council, which voted for a relevant resolution, and sane politicians in the middle East, Europe and Asia share this stand ... So we will continue working, and we certainly confirm our readiness to mediate for the benefit of all the interested parties," Kosachev said.

"We aim at peace, not at a victory of any side. This is the only possible approach to the settlement of the long-existing Middle Eastern problem. Unilateral moves have already proven not just inefficient but even dangerous for all the regional residents. This means it is necessary to resume dialogue," the lawmaker added.