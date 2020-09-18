UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Mediate Qatari Crisis If Asked - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 03:44 PM

Russia Ready to Mediate Qatari Crisis If Asked - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russia is ready to mediate in resolving the crisis involving Qatar's dispute with its neighbors Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt if such a request is made, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Russia is ready to mediate in resolving the crisis involving Qatar's dispute with its neighbors Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt if such a request is made, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik on Friday.

"You mentioned the disagreements within the Gulf Cooperation Council [GCC] when a number of countries from this organization and our colleagues from Egypt came into conflict with Qatar some time ago. We are ready to offer our mediation services in any conflict issue if all parties ask us to. So far we have not received such requests," Lavrov said.

The top Russian diplomat further noted that Russia maintained good relations with all countries, including the GCC states.

"I know that the US administration is trying to reconcile the antagonists and is trying to persuade Saudi Arabia and its closest partners to build bridges and make peace with Qatar.

We wish success to any efforts that are aimed at uniting countries, not at separating them, not at creating dividing lines. We will be ready to help if we are asked for it and there is interest from all parties involved," Lavrov said.

Qatar has been under a diplomatic and economic blockade since June 2017, when the UAE Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain, among others, cut off diplomatic relations and communication with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Qatar has refuted the allegations.

In 2018, Bahrain, UAE and Egypt filed a joint complaint at the International Court of Justice challenging the International Civil Aviation Organization's decision to consider Qatar's complaint about air blockade.

