UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Mediate Relations Between US, China If Asked - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:43 PM

Russia Ready to Mediate Relations Between US, China If Asked - Foreign Minister

Russia will not refuse to mediate deteriorating relations between the United States and China if Washing and Beijing ask for it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Russia will not refuse to mediate deteriorating relations between the United States and China if Washing and Beijing ask for it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"If they ask for it, if there is interest, we will not refuse.

We have established contacts with both sides, and the experience of our historical development allows us to say that we have some potential," Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings forum.

The US-China relations have been deteriorating recently amid differences over trade, Hong Kong's status and COVID-19 response, among other issues.

Related Topics

Russia China Beijing Hong Kong United States

Recent Stories

Unarmed Cameroonians Forced Into Guard Duty to War ..

1 minute ago

Mugello, Sochi added to F1's 2020 calendar

1 minute ago

New media policy attempt to kill journalism,hide g ..

3 minutes ago

Malaysia to hold inquest into Franco-Irish teen's ..

3 minutes ago

Russian, US Experts on Space to Meet at End of Jul ..

3 minutes ago

Ignoring virus spike, Japan baseball fans flood ba ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.