Russia Ready to Mediate Relations Between US, China If Asked - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Russia will not refuse to mediate deteriorating relations between the United States and China if Washing and Beijing ask for it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"If they ask for it, if there is interest, we will not refuse.

We have established contacts with both sides, and the experience of our historical development allows us to say that we have some potential," Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings forum.

The US-China relations have been deteriorating recently amid differences over trade, Hong Kong's status and COVID-19 response, among other issues.