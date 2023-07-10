Open Menu

Russia Ready To Meet Grain Needs Of Arab Partners - Lavrov

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Russia is ready to export as much grain to Arab countries as they need, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"As far as our export opportunities are concerned, forecasts for the grain market and the food market were published recently, and they forecast a steady growth in our exports .

.. We are selling grain as we have been selling it. We fulfill all our obligations without exception. Today we discussed that we are ready to meet all the needs, including additional needs, of our Arab partners. There are no obstacles to this," Lavrov told a press conference after the sixth round of the Russia-GCC Strategic Dialogue.

