UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Meet On Visa Issues By End Of December If US Willing - Ryabkov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 07:36 PM

Russia Ready to Meet on Visa Issues by End of December If US Willing - Ryabkov

Russia is ready to hold a meeting with the United States on visa issues by the end of December if it receives a response to its proposals, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Russia is ready to hold a meeting with the United States on visa issues by the end of December if it receives a response to its proposals, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"We are ready to hold such a meeting by the end of December. We proceed from the expectation that we will receive from our American colleagues a response to our proposals, which we have previously relayed to them, including in written form, on how to get out of the current visa collapse and how to resolve the issues in the work of diplomatic missions," Ryabkov said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

However, so far the US is not willing "to meet halfway" on the functioning of the embassies and continues to impose unacceptable staff rotation schemes and terms. Moscow has urged Washington to freeze these "absurd requirements" so that the two could go forward on visa issues and the work of embassies, Ryabkov added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington United States December Visa From

Recent Stories

UAE wins its Category-B membership in the IMO Coun ..

UAE wins its Category-B membership in the IMO Council for third consecutive time

9 minutes ago
 Threats of New Sanctions Driving Russia-US Relatio ..

Threats of New Sanctions Driving Russia-US Relations Into Deeper Confrontation - ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Says Ready to Drop Demand US Diplomats Leav ..

Russia Says Ready to Drop Demand US Diplomats Leave if Washington Does Same - Ry ..

2 minutes ago
 Situation With Current Round of JCPOA Talks Not Ea ..

Situation With Current Round of JCPOA Talks Not Easy, But No Reason to Give Up - ..

2 minutes ago
 Macron hails 'convergence of views' in first meeti ..

Macron hails 'convergence of views' in first meeting with Scholz

9 minutes ago
 30 displaced families return home from Afghanistan ..

30 displaced families return home from Afghanistan

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.