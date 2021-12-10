Russia Ready to Meet on Visa Issues by End of December If US Willing - Ryabkov

Russia is ready to hold a meeting with the United States on visa issues by the end of December if it receives a response to its proposals, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Russia is ready to hold a meeting with the United States on visa issues by the end of December if it receives a response to its proposals, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"We are ready to hold such a meeting by the end of December. We proceed from the expectation that we will receive from our American colleagues a response to our proposals, which we have previously relayed to them, including in written form, on how to get out of the current visa collapse and how to resolve the issues in the work of diplomatic missions," Ryabkov said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

However, so far the US is not willing "to meet halfway" on the functioning of the embassies and continues to impose unacceptable staff rotation schemes and terms. Moscow has urged Washington to freeze these "absurd requirements" so that the two could go forward on visa issues and the work of embassies, Ryabkov added.