Russia Ready To Move Toward Gradually Removing Restrictions Against Georgia - Lawmaker

Mon 15th July 2019 | 05:04 PM

Russia is ready to move toward gradually removing the recently imposed restrictions against Georgia on condition that Georgia is ready to cooperate as well, Leonid Kalashnikov, the head of the Russian lower house's committee on the Commonwealth of Independent States' affairs, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Russia is ready to move toward gradually removing the recently imposed restrictions against Georgia on condition that Georgia is ready to cooperate as well, Leonid Kalashnikov, the head of the Russian lower house's committee on the Commonwealth of Independent States' affairs, said on Monday.

"Russia is ready to move toward gradually removing restrictions, and I know it. However, Russia will do it on condition of full understanding and confidence that the Georgian authorities are ready for it as well," Kalashnikov told reporters after a meeting with Georgian lawmakers in the Russian lower house.

Relations between Moscow and Tbilisi worsened in 2008 after Russia recognized former Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states and helped to protect the self-proclaimed republics from Georgian troops that tried to re-establish control over the territories. The situation escalated last month, as massive protests broke out in Tbilisi after a Russian lawmaker among the participants of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy addressed the national legislature from the speaker's seat. Clashes prompted Russia to stop air traffic to Georgia over security concerns.

