Russia Ready to Negotiate Reduction of Offensive Arms With US - Putin

Russia is ready to negotiate the reduction of offensive weapons with the United States, taking into account the availability of high-tech weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Russia is ready to negotiate the reduction of offensive weapons with the United States, taking into account the availability of high-tech weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I draw your attention to the fact that we, having such systems and having for the first time overtaken even our main competitors, in this case the United States, in high-tech weapons systems, do not abuse this. We do not threaten anyone. Moreover, we are ready to negotiate on the reduction of offensive arms and, proceeding from the interest of our US partners, we are ready to bear in mind that we have such systems, and one way or another take this circumstance into account in the negotiation process.

on this score," he told the Russian Energy Week.

He also spoke about Russian and US weapons under development.

"Mach 3 are being developed in the States. And maybe even faster. Our systems fly at a speed of more than Mach 20. These are not just hypersonic, these are intercontinental missiles. These are much more serious weapons than you just said. And they are on alert already in Russia," the president said, adding that similar systems are also being developed in other countries, and in the near future the high-tech armies of the world will have similar systems.