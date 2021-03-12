UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Negotiate With Turkey Deliveries Of Su-57, Su-35 Fighters - FSMTC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Russia Ready to Negotiate With Turkey Deliveries of Su-57, Su-35 Fighters - FSMTC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Moscow is ready to negotiate with Ankara the deliveries of fifth-generation fighters Su-57 and generation 4++ fighters Su-35, as well as to cooperate in the development of the latest Turkish combat aircraft, Valeria Reshetnikova, the spokeswoman of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), told reporters.

Earlier, Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank told Sputnik that Ankara did not rule out the possibility of buying Su-35s and Su-57s, but the priority was to develop its own fifth-generation fighters.

"As for the potential plans for Ankara to purchase Russian Su-35 and Su-57 fighters, it is worth noting that the Turkish side is fully informed about their technical specifications. If there is an application from Turkey for these aircraft, we are ready to negotiate this issue," Reshetnikova said.

She noted that Turkey had been intending for a long time to implement the project of its own fifth-generation fighter TF-X and Russia is ready to cooperate on this program if it receives a request.

Related Topics

Technology Moscow Russia Turkey Ankara From Industry

Recent Stories

Experience Top Apps, and Get Cash Backs – The tr ..

55 minutes ago

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan visits Orange Line ..

1 hour ago

Mewhish Hayat stuns fans with her new look

1 hour ago

IPDS and Pakistan Research Center, China Signed Mo ..

1 hour ago

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

2 hours ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.