Russia Ready to Negotiate With Turkey Deliveries of Su-57, Su-35 Fighters - FSMTC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Moscow is ready to negotiate with Ankara the deliveries of fifth-generation fighters Su-57 and generation 4++ fighters Su-35, as well as to cooperate in the development of the latest Turkish combat aircraft, Valeria Reshetnikova, the spokeswoman of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), told reporters.

Earlier, Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank told Sputnik that Ankara did not rule out the possibility of buying Su-35s and Su-57s, but the priority was to develop its own fifth-generation fighters.

"As for the potential plans for Ankara to purchase Russian Su-35 and Su-57 fighters, it is worth noting that the Turkish side is fully informed about their technical specifications. If there is an application from Turkey for these aircraft, we are ready to negotiate this issue," Reshetnikova said.

She noted that Turkey had been intending for a long time to implement the project of its own fifth-generation fighter TF-X and Russia is ready to cooperate on this program if it receives a request.