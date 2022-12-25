Russia Ready to Negotiate With Ukrainian Crisis Stakeholders, But They Refuse - Putin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, December 25 (Sputnik) - Russia is open to a dialogue with all stakeholders on peaceful conflict settlement in Ukraine, but they have so far refused to negotiate, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

"We are ready to negotiate with all participants to this process (the conflict in Ukraine) on some acceptable resolutions, but it is their business. It is them and not us who refuse to negotiate," Putin told the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin tv show.

The Russian leader also said that Russia is doing the right thing in Ukraine.

"I think we are acting in the right direction: we protect our national interests, interests of our citizens, our people. And we just have no choice but to protect our citizens," Putin noted.