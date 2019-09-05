Russia Ready to Normalize Cooperation on Visas With US - Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russia is ready for the soonest and full normalization of its inter-relations with the United States on the visa issue, the Russian embassy in the United States said, dismissing claims that Moscow was preventing US consulate workers from gaining Russian visas.

The US embassy in Moscow on Wednesday published a notice on its website, which suggested that the work of its consulate offices had allegedly been complicated by the unwillingness of the Russian embassy in Washington to issue visas for new US embassy employees who were sent to work in Russia.

"The Russian side supports the soonest and full normalization of our cooperation on visas. We are ready to advance on this issue as far as the US [authorities] are ready for it. We are expressing hope that our suggestions will be heard in Washington," the embassy said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The embassy dismissed the claims of the US embassy in Moscow which suggested that the Russian diplomatic mission did not want to issue visas for US consulate workers. The Russian diplomats called these allegations lies, saying they did not expect US colleagues who worked in Moscow and knew what the true situation to engage in such a disinformation campaign.

It was Washington that began the "visa war" which complicated the work of the diplomatic missions, the Russian embassy insisted.

The US diplomats in Moscow are well aware of the fact that Russia is making every effort to implement plans on "exchanging" consulate workers suggested by the United States, according to the embassy.