UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Normalize Cooperation On Visas With US - Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 08:30 AM

Russia Ready to Normalize Cooperation on Visas With US - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russia is ready for the soonest and full normalization of its inter-relations with the United States on the visa issue, the Russian embassy in the United States said, dismissing claims that Moscow was preventing US consulate workers from gaining Russian visas.

The US embassy in Moscow on Wednesday published a notice on its website, which suggested that the work of its consulate offices had allegedly been complicated by the unwillingness of the Russian embassy in Washington to issue visas for new US embassy employees who were sent to work in Russia.

"The Russian side supports the soonest and full normalization of our cooperation on visas. We are ready to advance on this issue as far as the US [authorities] are ready for it. We are expressing hope that our suggestions will be heard in Washington," the embassy said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The embassy dismissed the claims of the US embassy in Moscow which suggested that the Russian diplomatic mission did not want to issue visas for US consulate workers. The Russian diplomats called these allegations lies, saying they did not expect US colleagues who worked in Moscow and knew what the true situation to engage in such a disinformation campaign.

It was Washington that began the "visa war" which complicated the work of the diplomatic missions, the Russian embassy insisted.

The US diplomats in Moscow are well aware of the fact that Russia is making every effort to implement plans on "exchanging" consulate workers suggested by the United States, according to the embassy.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington United States Visa From

Recent Stories

UAE vehemently standing with Saudi Arabia in one t ..

7 hours ago

Dubai to host Middle East Fertility Conference

7 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy receptio ..

8 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new space ..

8 hours ago

British MPs inflict new defeat on Johnson's Brexit ..

8 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed receives Khalid bin Mohamed bin Za ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.