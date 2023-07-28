Russia Ready to Open New Diplomatic Missions in African Countries - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia is ready to open new diplomatic missions and increase its diplomatic staff in African countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Russia's attention to Africa is consistently growing, and our plans to increase diplomatic presence on the continent show it.

We are ready to open and reopen diplomatic missions and increase staff in a number of existing embassies," Putin said at the Russia-Africa summit.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.