Russia Ready to Participate in Ministerial Meeting of Iran, 5 Mediators on JCPOA - Lavrov

VYSOKE TATRY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Moscow is ready to participate in a ministerial meeting of Iran and five international UN mediators Russia, China, the United Kingdom, Germany and France on the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as soon as specific agreements on the matter are reached, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

The latest political directors-level meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA was held on June 28, Lavrov recalled.

"There are suggestions to hold a ministerial level meeting.

We will be ready for it, but there is understanding that such a meeting should be held after specific agreements are reached, which cannot be seen yet," Lavrov told reporters.

In order to overcome the existing tensions, all the participants of the JCPOA should resume compliance with the deal, Lavrov stressed.

"If our US colleagues and other colleagues, in particular from Israel, have questions to Iran considering its missile program and its regional policy, anything can be discussed," Lavrov said.