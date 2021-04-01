Russia Ready to Produce 10,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine for Animals Per Day - Watchdog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Russia is capable of producing up to 10,000 doses of the Carnivac-Cov coronavirus vaccine for animals per day, Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Russia registered the world's first vaccine against the coronavirus for animals, with mass production expected to be launched later in April. The vaccine was developed by the Federal Center for Animal Health, part of the national agricultural watchdog.

"The Federal Center for Animal Health is ready to launch mass production of the Carnivac-Cov vaccine.

With the respective demand, the production capacity of [center] will make it possible to manufacture about 10,000 doses per day," Rosselkhoznadzor said in a statement.

The clinical trials of Carnivac-Cov were launched last October and involved dogs, cats and polar foxes, among other animals. According to the latest results of the studies, all vaccinated animals developed antibodies to coronavirus in 100 percent of cases, with immunity lasting for at least six months.

To date, a total of 27 countries have reported coronavirus cases among animals.