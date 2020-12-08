UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Produce COVID-19 Vaccine In Algeria - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 12:26 PM

Russia Ready to Produce COVID-19 Vaccine in Algeria - Ambassador

Russia stands ready to produce a vaccine against the novel coronavirus on the territory of Algeria and has already discussed the matter with the country's authorities, Russian Ambassador to Algeria Igor Belyaev told Sputnik in an interview

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Russia stands ready to produce a vaccine against the novel coronavirus on the territory of Algeria and has already discussed the matter with the country's authorities, Russian Ambassador to Algeria Igor Belyaev told Sputnik in an interview.

"We have discussed this issue during our meetings with [Algeria's] health minister and the minister of pharmaceutical industry. Russia is ready to cooperate with Algeria to design a vaccine on the local level, and I mean here the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which deals with the distribution of the vaccine outside the country," Belyaev said.

"It [the fund] proposes multiple options of engagement, including direct acquisition, transfer of technology, joint production, and participation in the third phase of tests - we have offered all that to the Algerian side," the ambassador added.

Russia's Sputnik V became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 on August 11. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, with support from the sovereign wealth fund, and is currently completing phase 3 clinical trials.

Related Topics

World Technology Russia Algeria August All From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nusrat Shehbaz, wife of Shehbaz Sharif, declared p ..

12 minutes ago

DC seeks volunteer role for increasing green cover ..

5 minutes ago

Japan unveils fresh $700 billion stimulus package

5 minutes ago

PDM leadership to meet in Islamabad today

38 minutes ago

Islamic Advisory Group Reiterates Commitment to Po ..

1 hour ago

Ali Usman and Rameez Aziz reprimanded

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.