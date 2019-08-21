Russia Ready to Promote Iran-Israel Dialogue - Diplomatic Source

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Russia believes that interests of all countries in the middle East should be taken into account in order to achieve peace and security, and thus Moscow is ready to promote dialogue between Iran and Israel, a Russian diplomatic source said on Wednesday.

According to the source, Russia has its own vision on how to resolve security issues in the region, and demonizing one specific country is not a right approach.

"We proceed from the fact that the interests of all sides must be taken into account. The collective dialogue will enhance security," the source said.

According to him, Russia understands Israeli concerns about Iran's rhetoric and believes that the main problem is not Iran itself, but the relations between all nations in the region.

"If all the countries in the region unite to stand against Iran, this will not lead to the solution of any security problem, it will lead to a war.

We have a completely different vision of how to achieve stability, and at the same time, we absolutely understand the concerns of our Israeli colleagues, both political and military. In this regard, we are ready to contribute to the Iran-Israel dialogue," the source concluded.

Israel and Iran severed all diplomatic relations after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The two states openly express hostile rhetoric toward each other. Iran's Islamic government does not recognize the legitimacy of Israel as a state.

Israel, in particular, has been opposing Iran's military presence in Syria, fearing Tehran might gain increased influence near Israeli borders. Israel was also one of the main opponents of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with six world powers, stating that this agreement would not prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.