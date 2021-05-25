UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Protect Rights Of Its Citizen Sofia Sapega, Detained In Minsk - Prosecutor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:02 PM

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is ready to protect Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, who was recently detained in Minsk, if her rights are violated, First Deputy Prosecutor General Alexander Buksman assured on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is ready to protect Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, who was recently detained in Minsk, if her rights are violated, First Deputy Prosecutor General Alexander Buksman assured on Tuesday.

Sapega, aged 23, who was traveling with Nexta Telegram channel founder Roman Protasevich, was detained together with him when their flight made an emergency landing in Minsk.

"Naturally. If we are talking about a Russian citizen, then wherever her rights are infringed, the state will always protect the rights of a Russian citizen," Buksman told reporters.

