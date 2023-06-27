Open Menu

Russia Ready To Provide Assistance To Cuba Under Illegal US Trade Sanctions - Shoigu

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Russia Ready to Provide Assistance to Cuba Under Illegal US Trade Sanctions - Shoigu

Russia is ready to provide assistance to Cuba, which is under an illegal trade and economic blockade by the United States, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Russia is ready to provide assistance to Cuba, which is under an illegal trade and economic blockade by the United States, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Shoigu is holding a meeting with Cuban Defense Minister Alvaro Lopez Miera in Moscow.

"At a time when the United States has been carrying out an illegal and illegitimate trade and economic blockade of Cuba for many decades, we are ready to help... our Cuban friends," Shoigu said.

