MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russia is ready to provide materials for the reconstruction of Turkey after the earthquakes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We are aware of the difficult tasks that the Turkish government and the Turkish president have to solve now to restore infrastructure, housing, and social facilities, and we are ready to continue to provide Turkish partners with the necessary assistance," Putin said during a video conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, devoted to the fuel loading of the Akkuyu NPP.

Russia will deliver a large batch of building materials to Turkey in the near future, Putin added.