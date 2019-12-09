Russia Ready to Provide to US Guarantees of Noninvolvement, US Refuses to Do Same - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia is ready to provide the United States with guarantees of its noninvolvement in the US domestic affairs, but the US refuses to do the same, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Russia is ready to provide the United States with guarantees of its noninvolvement in the US domestic affairs, but the US refuses to do the same, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"In order to overcome the mutual lack of trust, we have repeatedly invited the US to exchange letters with guarantees of noninvolvement in each other's internal affairs, following the form of personal notes that Franklin Roosevelt and Maxim Litvinov exchanged in 1933 when the diplomatic relations were restored," the source told reporters, stressing that Washington had refused to provide guarantees of its noninvolvement.

The source also accused the US of refusing to make a joint statement with Russia to prevent a nuclear war, recalling that Russia had presented a draft statement on strengthening strategic stability and forestalling nuclear war in October 2018.

"This could help to ease the growing global tensions, triggered by Washington's decision on [withdrawing from] the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the uncertainty regarding the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty. But all we hear are excuses, shielding unwillingness to undertake such commitments," the source said.

Russia is ready to study US President Donald Trump's idea on a new nuclear disarmament treaty, which he told Russian President Vladimir Putin about back in May, if any specific proposition is made, the source added.