Russia Ready to Provide Venue for Taliban-Kabul Talks - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Moscow is ready to provide a venue for negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban movement when the sides show readiness for talks, Russia's special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Monday.

"Of course, Moscow is ready. But when both sides are seriously ready for negotiations, and not just for meetings in any venue," Kabulov said.