MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Russia is willing to provide samples of weapons, documents and other artifacts to Zimbabwe's Museum of African Liberation that is being built in the country's capital of Harare, the head of the African Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maxim Dulian, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Zimbabwe's president Emmerson Mnangagwa personally reached out to President Vladimir Putin in 2021 to express such an idea, there was a whole message on the topic ... The Zimbabwean side has been interested in our artifacts including some weapons and different relics," Dulian said.

The diplomat noted that a monument to the victory of the Soviet Union in the Great Patriotic War would be erected at the request of the Zimbabwean side.

The Museum of African Liberation is being built in Harare on the territory of over 100 hectares (247 acres). Its construction began in 2020 and is expected to be completed in 2023. A number of artifacts from other countries including China and Cuba will also be in the exhibition, according to the Russian diplomat.

The project of the museum is also supervised by the speaker of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matvienko, who discussed it with the Zimbabwean president in June.