Russia Ready to Receive IAEA Experts, Ensure Their Safety at ZNPP - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Russia has confirmed its readiness to receive the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) and ensure their safety, the defense ministry said on Thursday.

"Despite the attempts of the Kiev regime to disrupt the arrival of a group of IAEA experts at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the Russian side confirms its readiness to receive them with full safety for further work. The situation in the area of the nuclear power plant is difficult, but remains under full control," the ministry said.