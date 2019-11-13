UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Receive Sullivan As US New Ambassador - Deputy Foreign Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 25 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 12:09 PM

Russia Ready to Receive Sullivan as US New Ambassador - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia is ready to receive John Sullivan as the United States's new ambassador as soon as he is appointed officially, there are no obstacles for him to start fulfilling his duties, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Russia is ready to receive John Sullivan as the United States's new ambassador as soon as he is appointed officially, there are no obstacles for him to start fulfilling his duties, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump announced on October 11 his decision to nominate Sullivan, currently serving as deputy secretary of state, as the new ambassador to Russia. If the Senate approves his nomination, Sullivan will replace Jon Huntsman, who completed his tenure in Moscow on October 3.

"This depends on when he is approved by the full composition of the Senate," Ryabkov said, when asked about the possible date of Sullivan's arrival to Moscow.

"The schedule of the Senate is not obvious for me, especially given that priorities often change regarding the agenda. There are no obstacles from the Russian side. If he arrives before the New Year, he will be able to start performing his duty at once," Ryabkov added.

Under the Russian protocol, as soon as copies of credentials are submitted, an ambassador can start working, the official stressed.

"So we'll welcome him in Moscow when he is able [to arrive]," Ryabkov went on to say.

Sullivan used to be in charge of counterterrorism negotiations in Russia as the State Department official.

Related Topics

Senate Moscow Russia Trump United States October From

Recent Stories

Two Palestinians killed in new Israeli strike: Gaz ..

11 minutes ago

Kuzma clicks into late gear as LeBron's Lakers ecl ..

12 minutes ago

Forest department takes measures against illegal h ..

12 minutes ago

Silent protest continues on 101st day in IOK

12 minutes ago

Bolivian Coca Farmers Refuse to Recognize Anez Pre ..

12 minutes ago

Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.