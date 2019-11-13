Russia Ready to Receive Sullivan as US New Ambassador - Deputy Foreign Minister

(@imziishan)

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Russia is ready to receive John Sullivan as the United States's new ambassador as soon as he is appointed officially, there are no obstacles for him to start fulfilling his duties, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump announced on October 11 his decision to nominate Sullivan, currently serving as deputy secretary of state, as the new ambassador to Russia. If the Senate approves his nomination, Sullivan will replace Jon Huntsman, who completed his tenure in Moscow on October 3.

"This depends on when he is approved by the full composition of the Senate," Ryabkov said, when asked about the possible date of Sullivan's arrival to Moscow.

"The schedule of the Senate is not obvious for me, especially given that priorities often change regarding the agenda. There are no obstacles from the Russian side. If he arrives before the New Year, he will be able to start performing his duty at once," Ryabkov added.

Under the Russian protocol, as soon as copies of credentials are submitted, an ambassador can start working, the official stressed.

"So we'll welcome him in Moscow when he is able [to arrive]," Ryabkov went on to say.

Sullivan used to be in charge of counterterrorism negotiations in Russia as the State Department official.