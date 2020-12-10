Russia Ready to Receive Turkish Delegation to Discuss Sputnik V Vaccine Delivery- Gamaleya

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow is ready to receive a Turkish delegation to discuss details related to the supplies of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research institute that developed the vaccine, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Moscow is ready to receive a Turkish delegation to discuss details related to the supplies of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research institute that developed the vaccine, said on Thursday.

"We are currently talking about the delivery of the vaccine to the Turkish side, and I can assure you that we are ready to receive our Turkish colleagues, under agreements determined by the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Russian Health Ministry, to discuss all details and shortly deliver the necessary amount of doses, firstly, for different ... surveys, and also for starting the third phase of the clinical trials in Turkey involving volunteers," Gintsburg said on Russia-24 broadcaster.