UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Receive Turkish Delegation To Discuss Sputnik V Vaccine Delivery- Gamaleya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 04:52 PM

Russia Ready to Receive Turkish Delegation to Discuss Sputnik V Vaccine Delivery- Gamaleya

Moscow is ready to receive a Turkish delegation to discuss details related to the supplies of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research institute that developed the vaccine, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Moscow is ready to receive a Turkish delegation to discuss details related to the supplies of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research institute that developed the vaccine, said on Thursday.

"We are currently talking about the delivery of the vaccine to the Turkish side, and I can assure you that we are ready to receive our Turkish colleagues, under agreements determined by the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Russian Health Ministry, to discuss all details and shortly deliver the necessary amount of doses, firstly, for different ... surveys, and also for starting the third phase of the clinical trials in Turkey involving volunteers," Gintsburg said on Russia-24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkey All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Measures under way to increase milk, meat producti ..

19 seconds ago

Athens Refutes Media Reports About 'Secret Talks' ..

21 seconds ago

EU DisInfoLab's report exposed India's malicious a ..

22 seconds ago

Indian dance pioneer Astad Deboo dies at 73

24 seconds ago

Putin Says RT Trusted by Dozens of Millions of Peo ..

15 minutes ago

UK demands EU concessions ahead of 'moment of fina ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.