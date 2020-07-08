Russia Ready to Reciprocally Resume Foreign Arrivals - Upper House Speaker

Russia is open to discuss the reopening of borders with countries which are ready to let in Russian nationals on the principle of reciprocity, subject to satisfactory epidemiological environment, Valentina Matviyenko, the head of Russia's parliament upper house, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Russia is open to discuss the reopening of borders with countries which are ready to let in Russian nationals on the principle of reciprocity, subject to satisfactory epidemiological environment, Valentina Matviyenko, the head of Russia's parliament upper house, said on Wednesday.

"A border has two sides. Russia is not interested in imposing any far-fetched restrictions, or keep citizens in, or close the border ... This is a matter of bilateral relations and the readiness of countries to receive tourists from Russia," Matviyenko said at a press stakeout.

With that the lawmaker stressed that the resumption of bilateral travel was not a political question, but rather "a question of coronavirus-related sanitary and epidemiological requirements."

In late March, Russia closed its borders and grounded most international flights save for evacuation and special-purpose diplomatic flights.

As of Wednesday, Russian health authorities confirmed a total of 700,792 coronavirus cases, including 10,667 deaths and 472,511 recoveries.