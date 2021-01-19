Russia Ready to Register Test Determining Presence of UK Coronavirus Strain - Watchdog

Russia is ready to register a new test that can determine presence of the new UK strain of the coronavirus, Anna Popova, the head of Russia's consumer health watchdog, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Russia is ready to register a new test that can determine presence of the new UK strain of the coronavirus, Anna Popova, the head of Russia's consumer health watchdog, said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to register a new test that can determine the new UK strain in PCR tests.

This platform-based decision makes it possible to create PCR tests for all possible mutations without spending huge amounts of money on sequencing," Popova told the governmental coronavirus response council.

Apart from that, Russia is ready to register an "immunochromatographic test" for determining the virus antigen, Popova continued.