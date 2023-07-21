Russia Ready to Rejoin Grain Deal if All Agreed-Upon Principles Implemented - Envoy to UN

Russia is ready to consider rejoining the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, if all agreed-upon principles of the deal are implemented, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Russia is ready to consider rejoining the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, if all agreed-upon principles of the deal are implemented, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Friday.

"We do not object to the deal as such, and ... we stand ready to consider the possibility of rejoining it, but only under one condition: if there is a full taking into account, most important that there is an implementation of all previously agreed upon principles of Russia's participation in this agreement," Polyanskiy said during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.