Open Menu

Russia Ready To Rejoin Grain Deal If All Agreed-Upon Principles Implemented - Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Russia Ready to Rejoin Grain Deal if All Agreed-Upon Principles Implemented - Envoy to UN

Russia is ready to consider rejoining the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, if all agreed-upon principles of the deal are implemented, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Russia is ready to consider rejoining the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, if all agreed-upon principles of the deal are implemented, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Friday.

"We do not object to the deal as such, and ... we stand ready to consider the possibility of rejoining it, but only under one condition: if there is a full taking into account, most important that there is an implementation of all previously agreed upon principles of Russia's participation in this agreement," Polyanskiy said during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia All Agreement

Recent Stories

Bibi Pakdaman shrine opened to public

Bibi Pakdaman shrine opened to public

1 minute ago
 Two tyre shops sealed over dengue larvae detection ..

Two tyre shops sealed over dengue larvae detection

1 minute ago
 UK Parliament Highlights Scotland's Growing Milita ..

UK Parliament Highlights Scotland's Growing Military Importance as Arctic Ice Me ..

8 minutes ago
 'China Challenge' Looms Large Over US Engagement i ..

'China Challenge' Looms Large Over US Engagement in Indo-Pacific Region - State ..

8 minutes ago
 NASA Chief To Discuss Space Cooperation in South A ..

NASA Chief To Discuss Space Cooperation in South America - Statement

2 minutes ago
 Samina condemns another act of Holy Quran's desecr ..

Samina condemns another act of Holy Quran's desecration in Sweden

2 minutes ago
Police security on 3rd Muharram

Police security on 3rd Muharram

2 minutes ago
 Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui posted as Assistant Commissio ..

Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui posted as Assistant Commissioner Latiafabad taluka

2 minutes ago
 Canada Becomes Third-Party Contributor to EU Missi ..

Canada Becomes Third-Party Contributor to EU Mission in Armenia - Global Affairs

14 minutes ago
 Court grants time to share documents with defence

Court grants time to share documents with defence

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Bureau of Statistics to expand its internshi ..

Sindh Bureau of Statistics to expand its internship program: Dr. Ansari

14 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi calls for ample arrangements for mon ..

Mayor Karachi calls for ample arrangements for monsoon rains

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World