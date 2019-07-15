Russia Ready to Release Ukrainian Sailors If Participation in Process Ensured - Moskalkova

(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Russia is ready to release the Ukrainian sailors detained in the Kerch Strait last year when their participation in the criminal process is ensured, Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said Monday.

"I want to remind you that the Russian Federation sent a note to Ukraine that it is ready to release the sailors when their participation in the criminal process is ensured and to return the vessels if they are kept as evidence," Moskalkova said in the courtroom where the case of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky was to have been heard.