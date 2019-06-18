UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Repel Possible US Attack But Will Not Be First To Deploy Missiles- Ryabkov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 03:29 PM

Russia Ready to Repel Possible US Attack But Will Not Be First to Deploy Missiles- Ryabkov

Russia is ready for US possible attempts to destabilize the situation but will abstain from deploying its missiles anywhere until the United States makes a similar step, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Russia is ready for US possible attempts to destabilize the situation but will abstain from deploying its missiles anywhere until the United States makes a similar step, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"Russian President [Vladimir Putin] said on February 2 that, being guided by our responsible approach to ensuring global peace and security, we were launching scientific, research and development activities for creating medium-range missiles so that we were able to repel prospective US missiles, the production of which has entered an advanced stage. At the same time we will abstain from deploying our units [missiles] anywhere until the United States does it," Ryabkov said in his address at the lower house of the Russian parliament.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Same United States February From

Recent Stories

Police foil child marriage attempt in Sadiqabad, a ..

9 minutes ago

Dar Alber Award for Quran and Sunnah final launche ..

16 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler receives outgoing Pakistani Ambassa ..

16 minutes ago

Delegation from the Republic of Maldives visits KV ..

2 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in IO ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition on what basis is terming budget anti pe ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.