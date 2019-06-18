Russia Ready to Repel Possible US Attack But Will Not Be First to Deploy Missiles- Ryabkov

Russia is ready for US possible attempts to destabilize the situation but will abstain from deploying its missiles anywhere until the United States makes a similar step, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Russia is ready for US possible attempts to destabilize the situation but will abstain from deploying its missiles anywhere until the United States makes a similar step, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"Russian President [Vladimir Putin] said on February 2 that, being guided by our responsible approach to ensuring global peace and security, we were launching scientific, research and development activities for creating medium-range missiles so that we were able to repel prospective US missiles, the production of which has entered an advanced stage. At the same time we will abstain from deploying our units [missiles] anywhere until the United States does it," Ryabkov said in his address at the lower house of the Russian parliament.