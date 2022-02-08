Russia Ready to Respect European Rules in Nord Stream 2 Certification - Senior Diplomat

Russia is ready to comply with European rules in the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline but hopes for the absence of artificial linkages, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Russia is ready to comply with European rules in the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline but hopes for the absence of artificial linkages, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We have to repeatedly explain that Nord Stream 2 is an exclusively economic project that is beneficial to European consumers. We are ready to comply with European rules during its certification, but for our part, we hope for a rational approach and the absence of artificial linkages," Pankin said.