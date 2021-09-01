Russia Ready to Restore Relations With Georgia if Tbilisi Interested - Lavrov

Russia is ready to restore relations with Georgia if Tbilisi is also interested, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Russia is ready to restore relations with Georgia if Tbilisi is also interested, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"If Georgia really wants not to play the Russian card in an effort to maintain the patronage of the West, but wants to live a normal life with us as neighbors, we are ready for this at any moment," Lavrov told students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.