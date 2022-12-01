Russia Ready to Resume Discussing Security Guarantees If West Makes Such Decision - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Russia will be ready to resume the discussions on security guarantees, however the West needs show political will, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"If our Western colleagues understand their mistakes and express readiness to return to the discussion of the documents that we have proposed in December, I think it will be a positive factor. Although I doubt that they will have the strength and will to do it, but if it happens, then of course we will be ready to return to the discussion," Lavrov said.

The minister underscored that since the West rejected Russia's proposals made last December they have already taken a number of steps that completely contradict the prospects for continuing the dialogue.

Earlier in the day, the annual conference of the 29th OSCE Ministerial Council started in the Polish city of Lodz. Warsaw did not allow Lavrov to take part in the meeting, as it believes that it is necessary to "absolutely isolate" Russia on the international arena amid its military operation in Ukraine, according to senior Polish diplomat Pawel Jablonski.