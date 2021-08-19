Russia Ready to Resume Operation of Moscow Format on Afghanistan to Boost Dialogue- Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The Moscow format on Afghanistan has the greatest potential to create conditions for launching the intra-Afghan dialogue, and Russia is ready to resume operation of this format, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"I am convinced that the Moscow format has the greatest potential, since the situation has already acquired a regional dimension. Both neighboring countries and countries located further away from Afghanistan react to it," Lavrov said at a press conference following negotiations with Najla Mangoush, the foreign minister of Libya's Government of National Unity.

The Moscow format includes all the five Central Asian states, China, Pakistan, India, the United States, Iran, Russia and the conflicting parties in Afghanistan, the foreign minister recalled.

"We have not yet made any official proposals, but everyone has always admitted that this group effectively accompanied the intra-Afghan negotiations, so we will be ready to resume operation of this format if it is considered expedient," Lavrov added.